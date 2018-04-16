Egypt's Sisi Calls for Int'l Probe Into Alleged Use of Chemical Weapons in Syria

Egyptian President Abdel Fattah Sisi demanded on Sunday an international investigation into the last week's alleged use of chemical weapons in Syria, Sputnik reported.

The summit of the Arab League took place on Sunday in the Saudi city of Dhahran amid an escalation of the situation in Syria after US-led strikes on the country.

"Egypt opposes the use of any types of prohibited weapons on Syrian territory. In connection with this, we call for an international and transparent investigation using internationally recognized tools," the Egyptian president said in his welcoming speech at the Arab League summit.