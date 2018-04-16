Arab leaders call for probe into Syria chemical attacks

The Arab League called on Sunday for an international probe into the “criminal” use of chemical weapons in Syria, Reuters reported.

“We stress our absolute condemnation of the use of chemical weapons against the Syrian people and we demand an independent international investigation to guarantee the application of international law against anyone proven to have used chemical weapons,” said a statement distributed to journalists.

It emphasized the need for a political solution to the multi-sided Syrian war.