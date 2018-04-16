Lula still favorite for Brazilian elections despite being jailed for corruption

Former Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, who has been in jail since last week, is still leading presidential election choices ahead of the vote in October, according to a new poll released on Sunday, Xinhua reported.

According to the poll by the Datafolha Institute, 31 percent of Brazilians would vote for him, if he was legally able to stand, more than double the 15 percent favoring the far-right candidate, Jair Bolsonaro, and the 10 percent choosing former environment minister, Marina Silva.

President Michel Temer, who is allegedly mulling a run for re-election, would garner just 1 percent.

However, in the likely scenario that Lula will not be a candidate, Bolsonaro, a retired soldier who has spoken fondly of Brazil's military dictatorship, would see his share rise to 17 percent, according to the poll.

Marina Silva would remain in second place on 15 percent, with Ciro Gomes, another popular left-wing choice, rising to 9 percent.