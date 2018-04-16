Over 59,000 return to their homes in Eastern Ghouta - Russian reconciliation center

More than 59,000 Syrians have returned to their homes in Eastern Ghouta thanks to the assistance of the Russian center for reconciliation of the warring parties, the center’s chief, Yuri Yevtushenko, said on Sunday, TASS reported.

"Thanks to the efforts taken by the Russian center for reconciliation of the warring parties and the Syrian government, as many as 59,003 residents of Eastern Ghouta have returned to their homes from camps for refugees and temporarily displaced persons," he said.

"The reconciliation center is offering all-round assistance to ensure free, unimpeded and safe works of experts of the special mission from the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons," he noted.