Trump informed Congress on Syria missile attack - White House

2018-04-16 04:15 | www.trend.az | 2

US President Donald Trump informed the US Congress about the missile strike on Syria, stating that he acted in line with the US Constitution, according to Trump's letter to the Congress, Sputnik reported.

In a letter from Trump to Congress distributed by the White House, the president claims that he acted in accordance with his constitutional authority to conduct foreign operations and to defend the vital interests of national security and foreign policy of the United States.