Montenegro’s ex-MP and president Milo Djukanovic winning presidential polls

2018-04-16 04:47 | www.trend.az | 2

Montenegro’s former prime minister and president, Milo Djukanovic is heading for a victory in Sunday’s presidential polls in Montenegro, with 57.6% of votes, Cemi agency said after counting nine percent of ballots, TASS reported.

Djukanovic is followed by opposition candidate Mladlen Bojanic, with 33.9% of votes. Next are the only woman candidate Draginja Vuksanovic (four percent), and the leader of the Real Montenegro party, Marko Milacic (3.4%).

Montenegro’s presidential office was contested by seven candidates. According opinion polls, the frontrunners were Djukanovic and Bojanic, the single opposition candidate. A runoff vote was anticipated but now it looks like Djukanovic can win in the first round of voting.