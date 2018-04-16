Morocco arrests 80 migrants attempting to reach Spain

The Moroccan authorities have arrested 80 sub-Saharan illegal migrants in the northern city of Nador while they were attempting to reach Spain, Xinhua reported citing local media.

Citing security sources, Hespress.com news site said the migrants' attempts were foiled after two separate operations conducted by the Moroccan authorities in two local beaches in the city of Nador.

In the first operation, 25 illegal migrants were intercepted off the Moroccan coast en route to Spain. In the second operation, 55 illegal migrants, including women and children, were arrested while they were getting ready to embark on inflatable boat heading to Spanish coast.