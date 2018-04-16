Macron says dialogue with Russia, Turkey and Iran on Syria is needed

French President Emmanuel Macron said on Sunday a dialogue with Russia, Turkey and Iran is needed for the settlement of the Syrian crisis, TASS reported.

"It is necessary to cooperate with Russia, Turkey and Iran in the interests of Syrian settlement," he said in an interview with BFMTV. In his words, dialogue is needed for sustainable settlement in Syria.

According to the French leader, Saturday’s operation in Syria was successful. All missiles hit their targets, he said and thanked the French army for the operation.

He argued with journalists who called the Saturday strike as act of war. "We did not declare war, the operation entailed no casualties," he said, adding that France’s goal was to ensure the supremacy of international law. "The operation was absolutely legitimate," he pledged.

He confirmed that three chemical weapons production and storage facilities had been destroyed. He also said that intelligence services of his country and France’s partners had obtained evidence of the use of chlorine in Syria on April 7.

