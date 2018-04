White House: Trump wants U.S. forces in Syria to come home as quickly as possible

2018-04-16 06:20 | www.trend.az | 2

President Donald Trump still wants U.S. forces in Syria to return home as soon as possible, the White House said on Sunday, after French President Emmanuel Macron said he had convinced Trump to keep a U.S. presence there for “the long term,” Reuters reported.

“The U.S. mission has not changed — the president has been clear that he wants U.S. forces to come home as quickly as possible,” White House spokeswoman Sarah Sanders said in a statement.