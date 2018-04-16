ADB expecting sharp decrease of annual inflation in Azerbaijan

Baku, Azerbaijan, April 16

By Azad Hasanli - Trend:

Inflation in Azerbaijan is projected to decrease to 7 percent in 2018, and rise to 8 percent in 2019, according to the updated "Asian Development Outlook 2018: How Technology Affects Jobs" report of the Asian Development Bank (ADB).

ADB’s inflation forecasts are approximately the same as those of the Central Bank of Azerbaijan, which expects the inflation rate in the country to be 6-8 percent this year.

In the first quarter of 2018, inflation rate in Azerbaijan was 4 percent, while it was 12.9 percent in 2017.

"Combating inflation will remain a key challenge (for the government), requiring coordinated monetary and fiscal policies," the report said. "Over the next two years, monetary policy is expected to remain tight to curb inflation."