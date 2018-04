Macron confirms plans to visit Russia in May

French President Emmanuael Macron has confirmed his plans to pay a visit to Russia in May, TASS reported.

"Yes, I will go to St. Petersburg in May," he said in an interview with BFMTV on Sunday.

Macron was invited to have a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin on the sidelines of the St. Petersburg Economic Forum in May.