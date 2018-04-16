Apple Pay, Google Pay services to be deployed in Azerbaijan through Visa

2018-04-16 08:21 | www.trend.az | 2

Baku, Azerbaijan, April 16

By Huseyn Valiyev – Trend:

Payment services Apple Pay and Google Pay will be deployed in Azerbaijan through the international payment system Visa International, head of Azexport portal Zaur Gardashev told Trend.

He said that this issue is still at the stage of negotiations and Azerbaijan's banking structures will join the process.

"It is important that the banks' infrastructure is ready for accepting such payments. However, issues related to legal regulation, as well as the existence of gaps in the sectoral legislation in a certain sense hinders the deployment of these payment services in the country. The complexity lies mainly in conservatism of banks and regulators. But we hope that we will be able to reach a common agreement so that appropriate rules are developed, " he said.