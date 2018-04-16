UK MPs, celebrities push for new referendum on final Brexit deal

The new People’s Vote campaign has been launched in the UK, pushing for a separate referendum to ratify or reject the final Brexit deal, Sputnik reported.

The People's Vote campaign is spearheaded by UK lawmakers of various parties, as well as celebrities and business leaders, British media report.

The campaign was launched during a rally in northern London which reportedly saw over a thousand people in attendance, Reuters reports.

"It's a vote to ratify the final deal, which is different to the initial thoughts of people when they bought this product," Liberal Democrat MP Layla Moran, one of the speakers, told reporters afterward.