Central Bank of Iran bars exchange shops from selling forex

2018-04-16

Baku, Azerbaijan, April 16

By Khalid Kazimov – Trend:

The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) has banned offering foreign currencies in exchange shops across the country amid growing concerns over the depreciation of the national currency, rial.

"The sale of foreign currency through the exchange shops is prohibited, so far," Mohammad Ali Karimi, the head of Public Relations Office at the CBI, told IRIB news agency.

He added that the central bank will provide the nation with the required currencies through its systems.