Czech PM changes stance on Syria strikes after conversation with president

2018-04-16 09:42 | www.trend.az | 1

Czech Prime Minister Andrej Babis changed his stance on the air strikes on Syria, carried out by the US, Great Britain and France, after a conversation with President of the Czech Republic Milos Zeman, as can be seen from the statements he made while talking with reporters, TASS reports.

"It would have been better if the strike was conducted after the United Nations Security Council had issued a mandate," Babis said.

On Saturday, the Czech prime minister said that the "the strike on the Syrian regime, which has been targeting civilians with chemical weapons, was inevitable."

Babis also criticized the Saturday statements made by Czech Defense Minister Karla Slechtova and Foreign Minister Martin Stropincky, saying they had been hasty to assess the missile attack on Syria after the first reports from the Middle East.

"The problem was that our two ministers were competing to see who is the first to make a statement, they were addressing press conferences. I would like to note that it did not reflect the entire government’s position," Babis said.

The Czech prime minister also called for resolving the Syrian conflict through diplomatic means. In his view, in order to achieve this goal, Russia, the European Union, the United States, Turkey and Israel need to cooperate, while the EU should step up its activities as far as the Syria issue is concerned.