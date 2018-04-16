Housing prices in Israel fall again

The fall in home prices in Israel continues according to the latest figures published by the Central Bureau of Statistics although more moderately than in recent months. Home prices fell 0.2% in February 2018 after falling 1.1% and 0.7% in the preceding months, Globes reports.

The Consumer Price Index (CPI) rose 0.3% in March, the Central Bureau of Statistics reported. Inflation over the past 12 months is 0.2%, well below the government target of between 1% and 3%. Notable price rises in March were in footwear and fashion (4.9%) and notable falls were in fresh fruit and vegetables (3.2%).

