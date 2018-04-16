Dushanbe to host ECO Foreign Ministers Council meeting

Baku, Azerbaijan, April 16

The 23rd meeting of the Council of Foreign Ministers of the Economic Cooperation Organization will be held in Dushanbe on April 17, Tajik media reported on April 16.

According to the Information Department of the Foreign Ministry of Tajikistan, ministers and deputy foreign ministers of countries, members of the Organization, will take part in the meeting of the ECO Foreign Ministers Council.

The participants of the meeting will discuss the status of the implementation of the ECO projects and programs, the relationship of the ECO Secretariat with international organizations, the activities of the specialized agencies and affiliated bodies of ECO.