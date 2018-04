Kazakhstan’s aviation to switch to imperial measurement

Baku, Azerbaijan, April 16

By Ali Mustafayev – Trend:

The aviation structures of Kazakhstan will make a transition to the imperial system (measured in feet, inches and pounds), the press service of the Civil Aviation Committee (CAC) of Kazakhstan said.

The statement was made at the meeting of the governmental aviation structures of Kazakhstan.

The message said that small aircraft will be able to carry out flights in the metric system, upon additional request.