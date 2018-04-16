Georgian peacekeepers conduct training in Afghanistan

Georgian troops serving in the international peacekeeping mission in Afghanistan are honing their skills by training Afghan servicemen in practical and theoretical action, Agenda reports.

Georgian soldiers of the 31st battalion of the III Infantry Brigade have conducted a coordinative-situational training at the Bagram Air Base in Afghanistan within the NATO peacekeeping Resolute Support Mission.

The 31st battalion of the III Infantry Brigade of the Georgian Armed Forces is tasked with providing outer and inner security for the Bagram Air Base, the largest US military base in Afghanistan.