Azerbaijani gymnast Mikhail Malkin’s victory was expected – head coach

2018-04-16 10:20 | www.trend.az | 2

Baku, Azerbaijan, April 16

By Jani Babayeva - Trend:

Azerbaijani gymnast Mikhail Malkin’s victory at the European Championships in Trampoline, Double Mini-Trampoline and Tumbling in Baku was expected, Adil Huseynzade, head coach of the Azerbaijani tumbling team, told Trend.

Malkin grabbed the gold medal in tumbling.