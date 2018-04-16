Turkey preparing to demonstrate new domestic armored combat vehicle

2018-04-16 11:41 | www.trend.az | 2

Baku, Azerbaijan, April 16

By Rufiz Hafizoglu – Trend:

Turkey is preparing to demonstrate the PARS 6X6 IZCI new generation domestic armored combat vehicle at the 16th Defence Services Asia Exhibition and Conference, DSA 2018, to be held in Malaysia April 19 this year, Turkish media reported citing the Undersecretariat for Defense Industries of Turkey.

The PARS 6X6 IZCI is fully developed by Turkish engineers, the armored combat vehicle has the ability to run on water.