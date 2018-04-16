Iranian FM leaves Tehran for Dushanbe

Baku, Azerbaijan, April 16

By Khalid Kazimov – Trend:

Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif has left Tehran for Dushanbe, Tajikistan, to attend the 23rd meeting of the Council of Foreign Ministers of the Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO), Iranian media reported.

According to Tajik sources, the ECO meeting will be held in Dushanbe on April 17 where the officials of the Foreign Ministry of Tajikistan, ministers and deputy foreign ministers of countries, members of the Organization, will take part.

The participants of the meeting will discuss the status of the implementation of the ECO projects and programs, the relationship of the ECO Secretariat with international organizations, the activities of the specialized agencies and affiliated bodies of ECO.

They will also discuss progress and assessment of the implementation of the goals and objectives defined in the “2025 ECO Prospects”, the adoption of the New ECO Program on Assistance to Afghanistan, as well as the administrative and financial issues of the Organization.

The meeting of the ECO Foreign Ministers Council is preceded by a meeting of the Senior Officials of the member countries of the Organization, which will be held on April 16.

Within the framework of the 23rd meeting of the ECO Foreign Ministers Council, an exhibition of folk handicrafts of the ECO countries will be held on April 16-17 in the “Bogi Iram” park.

