Several state bodies may be closed in Turkey

2018-04-16 12:02 | www.trend.az | 2

Baku, Azerbaijan, April 16

By Rufiz Hafizoglu - Trend:

Structural changes will be made in a number of Turkish state bodies as part of the country’s transition to the presidential form of government, Turkish media reported April 16.

It is expected that once Turkey switches to the presidential form of government, a number of Turkish state bodies that are subordinate to the Cabinet of Ministers will be liquidated or unified.

There are 25 state bodies in the subordination of the Turkish Cabinet of Ministers.