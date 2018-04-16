Mikhail Malkin feels "incredible" after winning gold at European Championship in Baku

Baku, Azerbaijan, April 16

By Jani Babayeva – Trend:

The feelings are incredible, Azerbaijan’s gymnast Mikhail Malkin, who won the gold medal of the European Championship held in Baku, told Trend.

“I have never felt like this. Of course, native walls, friends’ support helped me, but it is more difficult to perform at home, because responsibility increases. I want to mention the fans, they are very supportive. The rivals were friendly too, we've known each other for many years,” said the athlete.