Date of Azerbaijani Constitutional Court’s plenum on election results announced

2018-04-16 12:12 | www.trend.az | 2

Baku, Azerbaijan, April 16

Trend:

The plenum of the Constitutional Court on the approval of the protocol of the Central Election Commission (CEC) on the results of the April 11 presidential election in Azerbaijan and the results of the election is scheduled for April 17.

Story still developing

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news