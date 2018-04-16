Turkey’s opposition to hold protest rallies in all provinces of country

2018-04-16 12:24 | www.trend.az | 2

Baku, Azerbaijan, April 16

By Rufiz Hafizoglu – Trend:

The Turkish opposition Republican People’s Party (CHP) will hold protest rallies in all provinces of the country against extension of the state of emergency, Turkish media reported April 16.

The protest rallies will start today, April 16, at 12:00 (GMT +3).

Earlier, the CHP demanded that the Turkish government abolish the state of emergency.

This is while Turkish Deputy Prime Minister Bekir Bozdag said that the state of emergency will be extended in Turkey.