Senate of Arizona adopts proclamation supporting Azerbaijan’s territorial integrity (PHOTO)

2018-04-16 12:58 | www.trend.az | 2

Baku, Azerbaijan, April 16

Trend:

The Senate of the State of Arizona of the US passed a proclamation, expressing support for Azerbaijan’s territorial integrity within its internationally recognized borders, Azerbaijan’s Consulate General in Los Angeles said in a statement.

Signed by Senate President Steve Yarbrough and presented by Senate President Pro Tem John Kavanagh, the proclamation was passed unanimously at the plenary session of the Senate.

The document was then presented to Azerbaijan’s Consul General in Los Angeles Nasimi Aghayev.

Story still developing

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news