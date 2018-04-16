Turkish deputy PM talks on causes of chemical weapons use in Syria

2018-04-16 12:58 | www.trend.az | 2

Baku, Azerbaijan, April 16

By Rufiz Hafizoglu – Trend:

The main reason for the use of chemical weapons in Syria is related to the fact that the world community didn’t apply tough sanctions against the Assad regime at the time, Turkish Deputy Prime Minister Bekir Bozdag said, Turkish media reported April 16.

Bozdag noted that Turkey is not only against the use of chemical weapons against civilians, but also strictly condemns all acts of violence against the peaceful population of Syria.

“Turkey’s policy towards Syria is very clear - Ankara stands for stability in the region,” Bozdag said.

On April 14, Joseph Dunford, a US Marine Corps general and the 19th chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, said that the US and its allies fired more than 100 missiles at Syria at 9 p.m. EST (1 a.m. GMT) and three main chemical weapons facilities were targeted by missiles from both the sea and aircraft, which triggered Syrian air defenses.