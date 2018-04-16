Bakcell promotes decent work, economic growth

2018-04-16 17:44 | www.trend.az | 1

Baku, Azerbaijan, April 16

Trend:

Bakcell, the First Mobile Operator and Leading Mobile Internet Provider of Azerbaijan is the official supporter of weekly “Global Goals” programme, produced by the “ASAN Radio” and the United Nations Office in Azerbaijan.

The next radio programme of the “Global Goals” series will be dedicated to the 8th Sustainable Development Goal, being the decent work and economic growth. The “Decent work” goal promotes opportunities for every person to find gainful employment which will ensure safe working conditions and social protection of his/her family. In addition, the goal covers the best perspectives for personal development and social integration of people.

This week’s guests are: Head of Marketing, Public and International relations department at ABAD Public Legal Entity Ms. Turana Gasimova; Manager of the UNDP’s “Sustainable Land and Forest Management at Greater Caucasus Landscape” Project Mr. Eltekin Omarov; rug-maker and craftswoman Ms. Surayya Rzayeva (currently member of ABAD).

The radio show will be aired on the “ASAN Radio” at 18:20, 16 April 2018. The show’s reruns will be aired on 18th and 20th of April at 11:05 and 14:05 respectively.

The main purpose of the “Global Goals” series is to increase the awareness about the Sustainable Development Goals, provide information about the implemented projects to achieve the 2030 Agenda, as well as on duties and responsibilities of the various institutions and citizens with regard to ensuring the sustainability.

World leaders adopted the 17 Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) in September 2015 mobilizing efforts to end all forms of poverty, fight inequalities and tackle climate change, while ensuring that no one is left behind.

“ASAN Radio” (100 FM) will broadcast five programmes with support of Bakcell during the month of April.