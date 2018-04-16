Kazakhstan to get huge IFC loan for its microfinance

2018-04-16 17:49 | www.trend.az | 1

Baku, Azerbaijan, April 16

By Ali Mustafayev – Trend:

International Finance Corporation (IFC), a member of the World Bank Group, is providing a senior syndicated loan of $82 million equivalent in Kazakh tenge to “Microfinance organization “KMF” LLC, a leading Kazakh microfinance institution, to boost lending to micro and small enterprises, including women entrepreneurs and customers in rural areas of Kazakhstan, the press service of IFC said in a message.

The investment comprises a senior loan of $10 million for IFC’s own account and a Hedged A-Loan Participation (HALP) of up to $72 million for the account of leading international investors, and is the largest ever deal in the microfinance sector of Kazakhstan.

“IFC uses the HALP, a syndication product allowing IFC to sell US dollar participation in a local currency-denominated loan, to provide KMF with much needed local currency financing to support its growth while protecting the investors from currency risk. The group of committed investors consists of Invest in Visions GmbH; Incofin Investment Management; Triple Jump V.A.; MicroVest Short Duration Fund; Bank im Bistum Essen eG; Oikocredit, Ecumenical Development Cooperative Society U.A; and Symbiotics SA,” the message said.