Chinese president congratulates President Ilham Aliyev

Baku, Azerbaijan, April 16

Chinese President Xi Jinping has congratulated President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev on his victory in the April 11 election.

In his congratulatory message, President Xi Jinping positively assessed the achievements in development of the bilateral relations after the establishment of diplomatic relations between China and Azerbaijan.

Xi Jinping noted that China pays great attention to the development of the China-Azerbaijan relations, and is ready to promote cooperation with Azerbaijan in all spheres for benefit of the two countries and peoples.

