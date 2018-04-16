President of Kyrgyzstan to visit Russia, China

2018-04-16 18:01 | www.trend.az | 2

Baku, Azerbaijan, April 16

By Ali Mustafayev – Trend:

President of Kyrgyzstan Sooronbay Jeenbekov will pay an official visit to Russia in mid-May to attend the meeting of the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council, Kyrgyz media outlets reported.

Head of the foreign policy department of the Kyrgyz President’s Office Daniyar Sydykov previously said at a press conference that the upcoming meeting of the heads of the Eurasian Economic Union member states will be held in Sochi.