No discussion on possible Putin-Trump meeting yet — Kremlin

2018-04-16

Russia and the US are not discussing any possible meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and US President Donald Trump, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters, TASS reports.

"There is no discussion of the presidents’ possible meeting, which they talked about during their recent telephone conversation," the Kremlin spokesman said.