American expert: Azerbaijan created favorable atmosphere for all nations

2018-04-16 18:05 | www.trend.az | 2

Baku, Azerbaijan, April 16

By Leman Zeynalova – Trend:

A favorable atmosphere has been created in Azerbaijan for all nations, Jason Katz, the head of Tool Shed Group, the former director of Public Relations and Public Affairs for the American Jewish Committee, told STMEGI.

He also monitored the presidential election held in Azerbaijan on April 11.

Katz said that while Jews are discriminated and persecuted in other countries, in Azerbaijan, on the contrary, the state provides all possible support to Jews.

"A beautiful synagogue was built and commissioned in Baku with the support of Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev for the community of Mountain Jews in March 2011. A favorable atmosphere has been created in Azerbaijan for all peoples who have been living on this land under conditions of peace, mutual respect and friendship for many years," he said.

The American expert noted that Mountain Jews build successful career in Azerbaijan, they are integrated in the country's social and political life and occupy relevant posts, share their knowledge and experience with the Azerbaijani government.

"Today, memorial plaques have been preserved on buildings in Baku, where influential Jews, such as Nobel laureate physicist Lev Landau, honored doctor Solomon Guzman, Karabakh war hero, national hero of Azerbaijan Albert Agarunov, lived," he said.

Speaking about the Azerbaijani-Israeli relations, Katz noted that the two countries successfully cooperate in the military and economic sector.

"Azerbaijan covers more than 40 percent of Israel's oil demand. Israel, in turn, supplies high-tech military equipment to Azerbaijan. The relations between the two countries are beyond the military and economic cooperation. Today, Azerbaijani Jews play a very important role in strengthening of the Azerbaijani-Israeli relations," Katz said.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news