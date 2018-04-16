Turkey launches military operation against PKK

2018-04-16 18:09 | www.trend.az | 2

Baku, Azerbaijan, April 16

By Rufiz Hafizoglu – Trend:

Turkey’s Armed Forces launched a military operation against the Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK) in the country’s south, the Turkish media reported April 16.

Reportedly, the domestically produced ATAK helicopters are used against the PKK during the operation.

The conflict between Turkey and the PKK, which demands the creation of an independent Kurdish state, has continued for more than 30 years and has claimed more than 40,000 lives.