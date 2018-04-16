Destructive plans of West won’t be limited to Middle East: expert

2018-04-16 18:45 | www.trend.az | 2

Baku, Azerbaijan, April 16

By Rufiz Hafizoglu – Trend:

Further destructive plans of the West include not only the Middle East, but also Asian countries, Turkish foreign policy expert Fatih Oztosun told Trend.

He said that presently only own interests are most important for the West, and therefore the Western states aren’t interested in the development of Muslim countries, because they were actively developing their national policy in the past years.

The expert noted that the West is gradually implementing plans to weaken the Muslim states, as well as the Asian countries.

The expert believes that the West isn’t interested in strengthening of relations between Turkey and Russia, either.

Oztosun noted that aggravation of relations between Ankara and Moscow will be one of the next steps of the West.