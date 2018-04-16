Saxo Bank: Nervy week ahead on all fronts

2018-04-16 18:54 | www.trend.az | 2

Baku, Azerbaijan, April 16

By Anvar Mammadov – Trend:

The week ahead will be nervy for the global financial market, Head of FX Strategy / Saxo Bank John Hardy told Trend April 16.

“The US and its allies’ missile attacks on Syria were the headline event over the weekend, with the strong feeling that these were a kind of one-off,“checkbox” attack (red lines were crossed, missiles must be delivered) without any apparent intent to extend the campaign against the Syrian government,” he said. “But the rhetorical exchanges between Russia and the West are not in the least comforting, nor is China’s weighing in on the matter and siding with Russia, which certainly widens the potential fallout from here. We are meant to expect further sanctions today from the US side against Russian companies dealing with Syria, and the ruble remains on its back foot at the moment. This issue will not go away now or in the near future.”