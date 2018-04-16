American pastor stands trial in Turkey

2018-04-16 19:17 | www.trend.az | 2

Baku, Azerbaijan, April 16

By Rufiz Hafizoglu – Trend:

American pastor Andrew Craig Brunson, imprisoned in Turkey, has today stood a trial in Izmir, Turkey, Turkish media report April 16.

Reportedly, 50-year-old Brunson had close ties with the movement of Fethullah Gulen, who is involved in a military coup attempt of 2016 in Turkey.

Brunson may be sentenced to 35 years of imprisonment.

Earlier during a phone talk, US President Donald Trump asked President Recep Tayyip Erdogan to extradite Brunson.