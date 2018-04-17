OSCE PA vice-president: Visits by illegal regime reps to US, France hinder negotiations on Karabakh conflict

2018-04-17 00:04 | www.trend.az | 2

Baku, Azerbaijan, April 16

Trend:

The visits by representatives of the illegal regime created in Azerbaijan’s occupied territories to the US and France hinder the process of negotiations on the settlement of Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, propagandize separatism and occupation.

The remarks were made by OSCE Parliamentary Assembly (PA) Vice-President Azay Guliyev during the Bureau Meeting of the organization in Copenhagen.

He expressed strong protest against the illegal visits by representatives of the illegal regime created in Azerbaijan’s occupied lands to the US and France.

“According to the confirmed information, the representatives of the illegal regime created in Azerbaijan’s occupied lands, in Nagorno-Karabakh, have recently paid illegal visits to the US and France. The separatists have held meetings in the US Congress, French Senate and the National Assembly,” said Guliyev.

The fact that such visits by illegal regime representatives are gaining a systematic nature is contrary to the development of Azerbaijan’s friendly relations and cooperation with the US and France and most importantly, this is incompatible with the mandate of these countries as OSCE Minsk Group co-chairs, he added.