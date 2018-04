Syria's air defenses respond to missile attack over Homs: Syrian TV

2018-04-17 03:01 | www.trend.az | 2

Syrian air defenses responded to a missile attack over Homs which targeted Shayrat air base late Monday night, Syrian state television reported, according Reuters.

It also reported that the missiles were shot down by the country’s air defenses. The Syrian state television report did not, however, specify who may have fired the missiles.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news