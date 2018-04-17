Iran, Iraq share deep-rooted cultural commonalties: minister

The Iranian minister of culture and Islamic guidance said on Monday that deep and extensive cultural commonalties between Iran and Iraq require officials to make necessary planning for further expansion of all-out cultural ties between the two countries, IRNA reports.

Speaking at a gathering at Iranian Embassy in Baghdad, Seyyed Abbas Salehi also underlined the importance of introducing Iranian cultural products to Iraqi cultural markets.

Iranian Ambassador to Iraq Iraj Masjedi, officials of Iran cultural office and cultural experts from the Ministry of Culture and Islamic Guidance were present in the meeting.

The minister said that choosing Iraq as the destination of his first overseas trip since taking office as the minister of culture and Islamic guidance showed the importance he attached to the cultural relations between the two countries.

Salehi expressed hope that his trip to Iraq would prepare the ground for kick starting new cooperation in various areas of art and culture between the two neighboring states.

The Iranian ambassador, for his part, outlined the cultural measures taken by the embassy to promote Tehran-Baghdad cultural ties and voiced the preparedness of the embassy staff for close cooperation with the Ministry of Culture and Islamic Guidance in this regard.

The Iranian minister accompanied by some of his deputies arrived at the Baghdad airport Monday afternoon on a four-day visit and was greeted by the Iraqi deputy minister of culture.

