Mogherini: JCPOA strategic element for EU, regional security

2018-04-17

High Representative of the EU for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Federica Mogherini on Monday described Iran nuclear deal (JCPOA) as a strategic element for Europe and regional security, saying that maintaining the deal is vital for EU, according IRNA.

Mogherini and the foreign ministers of Germany, France and UK discussed continuing support for full implementation of the JCPOA on the sidelines of Europe Foreign Affairs Council session on Monday.

Talking at a news conference at the end of the meeting in Luxemburg, she added that the EU foreign ministers had a good discussion on the JCPOA and they reiterated their full commitment to full implementation of the deal.

She also ensured that EU will not only remain committed to the deal but will also continue implementing its part under the deal, as it considers the JCPOA a strategic element for Europe and regional security.

Mogherini further noted that non-nuclear issues including Syrian situation, Yemen developments or human rights in Iran will be discussed separately from JCPOA.

Under the landmark deal, officially known as Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), Iran received sanction relief in return for scaling back its nuclear program.

