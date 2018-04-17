Sefcovic: Competition should be one of EU gas market's development aspects

One of the aspects of the development of the EU gas market should be competition, European Commission Vice-President for Energy Union Maros Sefcovic said on Twitter.

"The Future of the European gas market: security, infrastructure, competition", said Sefcovic.

As the European Commissioner for Climate Action and Energy Miguel Arias Cañete said at the EU Energy Summit in Brussels April 16, the Southern Gas Corridor project plays an important role in the EU's diversification efforts.

At present, the EU is largely dependent on gas imports, and this dependence will only increase: to about 83 percent by 2040 from the current approximately 70 percent.