Anglo Asian Mining significantly ups gold production in Azerbaijan

2018-04-17 08:02 | www.trend.az | 2

Baku, Azerbaijan, April 17

By Anvar Mammadov – Trend:

Anglo Asian Mining PLC (AAM), a producer of gold, copper and silver in Azerbaijan, produced 18,307 ounces of gold in the first quarter of 2018, which is 26 percent more than in the same period of 2017, according to the company report.

The company said that such a sharp increase in the gold production is linked with the launch of production at the new Ugur field.

The copper production during the reporting period amounted to 255 tons, which is 2.4 times less than in the first quarter of 2017 (606 tons).

During the reporting period, the silver production was 40,583 ounces compared to 36,369 ounces in the same period of 2017 (showing an annual growth at the level of 3.1 percent). Of the total figure, 7,109 ounces were contained in dore

In 2018, AAM plan to produce up to 84,000 ounces of gold.