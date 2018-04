FIMSA: No currency shortage in Azerbaijan

2018-04-17 11:04 | www.trend.az | 2

Baku, Azerbaijan, April 17

By Azad Hasanli – Trend:

There is no currency shortage in banks of Azerbaijan, the executive director of Azerbaijan’s Financial Markets Supervisory Authority (FIMSA), Ibrahim Alishov told reporters on April 17.

He said the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) timely provides banks with currency, so there is no reason for panic.