Nearly 30 people taken into custody during clashes with police in Armenia

2018-04-17

Leader of Armenia’s Civil Contract opposition party Nikol Pashinyan said on Tuesday morning that about 30 of his supporters had been taken into custody during clashes with the police, TASS reported.

"About three dozen of our supporters are currently at police stations. I call on their friends and relatives to block the capital’s streets and avenues rather than going to the police," Pashinyan said. The police press service has confirmed the detention.