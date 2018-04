Regional association of providers of credit bureaus to appear in Azerbaijan (PHOTO)

Baku, Azerbaijan, April 17

By Azad Hasanli - Trend:

A regional association of providers of credit bureaus is being established in Azerbaijan, the executive director of Azerbaijan’s Financial Market Supervisory Authority (FIMSA), Ibrahim Alishov said on April 17.

Alishov noted that the establishment of the regional association is another step towards Azerbaijan's transformation into the financial center of the region.