PASHA Bank: Azerbaijani banks must be active in development of legislation

2018-04-17 11:21 | www.trend.az | 1

Baku, Azerbaijan, April 17

By Anvar Mammadov - Trend:

Azerbaijani banks must actively participate in the development and change of the banking legislation, Taleh Kazimov, chairman of PASHA Bank, said.

Kazimov made the remarks at the 1st International Banking Exhibition and Conference, titled ‘Digital Banking and Security’ in Baku April 17.

“This will help achieve the required results faster and timely address the existing challenges in the market,” he said.

"Presently, many people think the development of the legislative base depends on Azerbaijan’s Financial Markets Supervisory Authority (FIMSA), but banks must also actively participate in these issues," he said. “Currently, many banks are negotiating with FIMSA to improve legislation within the development of digital banking. I think these talks will lead to positive results soon."