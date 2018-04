China says U.S. comments on Chinese currency are 'a bit chaotic'

China’s foreign ministry said on Tuesday that information coming out of United States regarding the Chinese currency is “a bit chaotic”, after U.S. President Donald Trump accused China in a Twitter post on Monday of devaluing its currency, Reuters reports.

Ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying made the comment at a regular briefing in Beijing.