Azerbaijan partakes in ECO Foreign Ministers Council meeting

2018-04-17 12:07 | www.trend.az | 0

Baku, Azerbaijan, April 17

By Leman Zeynalova – Trend:

The 23rd meeting of the Council of Foreign Ministers of the Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO) has today kicked off in Dushanbe, Tajikistan, the Azerbaijani embassy in Tajikistan said in a message on April 17.

Azerbaijan's Deputy Foreign Minister Mahmud Mammadguliyev represents the country at the event.

The meeting participants will consider status of the ECO projects and programs, relations of the ECO Secretariat with international organizations, activities of the organization's specialized agencies and affiliated bodies.

They will also discuss progress and assessment of the goals and objectives defined in the 2025 ECO Prospects, the adoption of the New ECO Program on Assistance to Afghanistan, as well as the administrative and financial issues of the Organization.

The meeting of the ECO Foreign Ministers Council is preceded by a meeting of the ECO Senior Officials held on April 16.

The Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO) is an intergovernmental economic organization, created in 1985 by Turkey, Iran and Pakistan. Since 1992, the activity of the organization has intensified with joining of Azerbaijan, Afghanistan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news